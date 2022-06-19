SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Burning yacht ‘Elusive’ sinks in river

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River. (SOURCE: NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, N.H. (Gray News) – No one was hurt as a yacht burst into flames and sank in a river near New Hampshire Saturday, according to authorities.

The yacht, a 70-foot long 2007 Marlow named “Elusive,” was heading toward Wentworth Marina off the Piscataqua River in Newcastle when one of the passengers noticed black smoke below deck.

The boat was soon completely filled with smoke, the passengers told New Hampshire State Police. Three passengers in the boat, along with two family dogs, jumped overboard as the boat became engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.(New Hampshire State Police)

The three passengers, aged 67, 57 and 33, were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore.

All three were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said the vessel drifted out of the harbor with the outgoing tide and across the state line into the state of Maine. Authorities said their attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful, and the yacht sank within two hours of the call off in the Maine waters.

Police said the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al...
Coroner IDs inmate who died after becoming unresponsive at Charleston County jail
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle
Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting.
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

The final turnout for Tuesday’s vote was about 17% of registered voters or 564,000 ballots cast...
Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries
Across the U.S., people are facing scorching heat, soaring prices and snarled travel this...
Holiday weekend woes: Heat, travel, prices
No injuries were reported after a burning yacht called “Elusive” sank in the Piscataqua River.
WATCH: Burning yacht 'Elusive' sinks in river
Zoe already says her dad is the best, and she has the onesie to prove it.
Dad welcomes baby girl on Father’s Day at Summerville hospital