Dad welcomes baby girl on Father’s Day at Summerville hospital

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Having a baby girl could not have come at a better time for one father in the Lowcountry.

Parents Doug and Morgan welcomed baby Zoe into the world this Father’s Day. Zoe already says her dad is the best, and she has the onesie to prove it.

Staff at Summerville Medical Center gave Zoe a special onesies that says, “if you mustache, my dad is the best.”

Zoe getting some rest with her onesie on Father's Day. (Summerville Medical Center)

The hospital has been handing out special onesies and costumes for babies under their care during holidays for over six years.

Four other babies are expected to be born on Father’s day, according to the hospital.

As for Zoe, she has two big siblings who are also welcoming the latest edition to their family.

