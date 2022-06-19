SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: 15-year-old girl missing since March still believed to be in SC

Deputies say Kandice Gibson, 15, went missing in March.
Deputies say Kandice Gibson, 15, went missing in March.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is continuing a months-long search for a missing teenager.

Deputies say Kandice Gibson, 15, went missing in March.

A release from the sheriff’s department states Gibson could be seen on hme security video leaving her home through a window and then running down her road.

Deputies say her family believes she is with someone she knows. Lexington County investigators believe she is likely still in South Carolina.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Kyzer at 803-785-8230.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McMaster to sign bill allowing SC healthcare providers to deny services based on beliefs
Two investigations are underway following the death of an inmate Thursday night at the Al...
Coroner IDs inmate who died after becoming unresponsive at Charleston County jail
Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting.
Coroner IDs woman killed in N. Charleston shooting
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
It happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
Police investigating deadly crash on River Road involving dump truck

Latest News

FILE - Residents observe rising floodwaters along the Black River Swamp in Kingstree, S.C.,...
Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Alligator injures man trying to save his dog in Lake Moultrie
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant celebrates Juneteenth with parade, festival
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner identifies inmate who died in Charleston County Sheriff's custody