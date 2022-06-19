Deputies: 15-year-old girl missing since March still believed to be in SC
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is continuing a months-long search for a missing teenager.
Deputies say Kandice Gibson, 15, went missing in March.
A release from the sheriff’s department states Gibson could be seen on hme security video leaving her home through a window and then running down her road.
Deputies say her family believes she is with someone she knows. Lexington County investigators believe she is likely still in South Carolina.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Kyzer at 803-785-8230.
