Manzueta’s blast helps RiverDogs salvage series split in Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WCSC) - Oneill Manzueta’s go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning carried the Charleston RiverDogs to a crucial 8-6 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon at SRP Park.

The outfielder’s blast turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead and marked the fourth and final time the lead changed hands in the contest. The RiverDogs moved within 1.5 games of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for the top spot in the South Division. The Pelicans play Sunday night.

Charleston 8, Augusta 6: Click here for the box score

Charleston (R-H-E): 8-11-0 Augusta (R-H-E): 6-5-1 Win: Cuevas (2-0) Loss: Owens (4-1) Save: HR: Charleston: Ryan Spikes (2, 5th inning, 0 on base), Oneill Manzueta (4, 7th inning, 2 on base) HR: Augusta: None

The RiverDogs (43-20) trailed 6-4 when the seventh inning began with a Tyler Owens walk to Nick Schnell. Bobby Seymour followed with a base hit to put two on with no outs. A double by Willy Vasquez scored one run and put two more in scoring position for Manzueta. In a 1-1 count, he drove a ball the other way, clearing the right-field wall by several feet to give the RiverDogs the 8-6 advantage.

Manzueta hit a home run in each of the final two games in the series. The contest was tied 2-2 entering the sixth inning. The bottom third of the RiverDogs order loaded the bases with one out as Kenny Piper walked, Manzueta singled and Logan Allen was hit by a pitch. Luis Vargas, the Augusta reliever, still could not find the zone, walking Ryan Spikes to force in a run. Carson Williams followed with a sacrifice fly that put the RiverDogs ahead 4-2.

In the bottom of the inning, the GreenJackets (34-29) came storming back. Geraldo Quintero opened the frame with a triple and immediately was brought home on a sacrifice fly from Brandol Mezquita. Aneudy Cortorreal loaded the bases over the next three at-bats by walking a pair and hitting another with a pitch. Mahki Backstrom then chased him from the game by legging out an RBI infield single that tied the score.

Jonny Cuevas came on from the bullpen and walked Kadon Morton to give Augusta a 5-4 advantage. Caleb Durbin tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly. That set the table for the RiverDogs crucial four-run outburst in the seventh. Cuevas dominated after the shaky start to his day, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win. He allowed only one hit in closing out the game. Cortorreal was charged with four runs allowed in 1.1 innings as the first reliever to enter the game.

Starter Daiveyon Whittle went 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits with three walks and three wild pitches. Ryan Spikes led the RiverDogs 11-hit attack, blasting his second home run as part of a 3-5 day at the plate. Williams and Manzueta each chipped in two hits to the cause. Backstrom was the only Augusta player with multiple hits as the GreenJackets were held to just five hits in the game.

Following an off-day Monday, the RiverDogs will return to The Joe to host the Columbia Fireflies for a six-game set. The first game is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night. It’s a Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea with $2 hot dogs and beer. Also, feel free to let your four-legged friend tag along.

