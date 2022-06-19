SC Lottery
Turnout down for South Carolina’s 2022 primaries

The final turnout for Tuesday's vote was about 17% of registered voters or 564,000 ballots cast...
The final turnout for Tuesday’s vote was about 17% of registered voters or 564,000 ballots cast out of 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina.(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - About the same number of people voted in this year’s South Carolina Republican primary as voted in the last midterm primary in 2018.

But state Election Commission data shows Democrats had about 60,000 fewer voters in their primary this year.

The final turnout for Tuesday’s vote was about 17% of registered voters or 564,000 ballots cast out of 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina.

The most votes cast in a mid-term June primary remain in 2010 when more than 623,000 votes were cast.

It also remains the heaviest Republican turnout. In comparison, 72% of South Carolinians — some 2.5 million voters — cast ballots in November 2020 when the president and other candidates were on the ballot.

