US Marshals assisting in search for 4 inmates who escaped from prison camp

(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were reported missing from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell on Saturday, June 18.(FCC Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Several federal agencies are searching for four inmates who reportedly escaped from a satellite prison camp in Hopewell, Virginia.

Officials with the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg said four inmates, identified as Corey Branch, 41, Tavares Graham, 44, Lamonte Willis, 30, and Kareem Shaw, 46, were reported missing at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

WWBT reported officials said the men “walked away” from the camp sometime overnight.

The US Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the escape and are assisting with the search, according to prison officials.

An internal investigation has also been initiated.

The men were serving sentences for drug-related charges and firearm possession charges.

Anyone with information about their escape or their whereabouts should contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

