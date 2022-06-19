SC Lottery
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle

Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a park on Hilton Head Island that left a man injured Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

At the scene, deputies say they saw three male juveniles running to a nearby restaurant. They were taken into custody, and two handguns were found in their possession, the sheriff’s office stated in a report.

Two other juveniles, a male and a female, reportedly involved in the incident are still at large. It is unknown if they were armed.

Meanwhile, the injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Witnesses say before the shooting, the man interrupted the juveniles who were breaking into a vehicle.

Deputies are still evaluating criminal charges for the three juveniles in custody.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact dispatch at 843-524-2777.

