SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

2 sheriff’s deputies disciplined over handling of Bob Saget’s death

Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.
Bob Saget died in an Orlando hotel room in January.(Source: FILE/Orange County Sheriff’s Office/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two sheriff’s deputies in Florida have been disciplined for sharing information about comedian Bob Saget’s death with the public before his family was notified.

An internal investigation was done by the sheriff’s department.

Both deputies admitted they improperly shared the information, which is a violation of department policy.

The exact nature of the disciplinary action was not specified.

One deputy who responded to the scene texted his brother about the star’s death, and the brother posted it on Twitter. The other deputy texted two neighbors the details.

Saget was on tour when he was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room in January. The 65-year-old comedian and “Full House” star died from head trauma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left...
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting
Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle
(Source: MGN)
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

A local organization is working to connect fresh produce to families in need.
Volunteers collect left-over produce to donate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Volunteers collect left-over produce to donate
Charleston County will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for...
Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Supporters want 70-mile park network along SC’s Black River
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday