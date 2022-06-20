SC Lottery
Charleston County Democratic Party calling for unity after primaries

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following last Tuesday’s primaries, the Charleston County Democratic Party came together to share their support for all their Democratic nominees and call for unity.

“Charleston has been the place that has led the way and showed us how to come together after a primary season and get to work and win,” South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson said.

At a news conference Monday, party leaders reminded voters to come together to vote for Democratic candidates, from the register of deeds to the governor.

“If your candidate lost, let’s all come together because together we win, divided we fall,” Charleston County Councilmember Teddy Pryor said.

Pryor said in the next few years, there will be some important decisions coming down in Charleston County, so they want to be in control of issues like affordable housing and gun control.

South Carolina First Congressional District Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews said children deserve leaders that they can look up to. She said they should be leaders that will act with urgency on voting rights, gun control, climate change, and women’s rights.

“We are now in the general election phase of this cycle, we need unity,” Andrews said. “Democrats don’t tear each other down, we build each other up and we support each other and that’s exactly, that’s exactly what we need to do between today and November because the stakes could not be higher.”

Andrews will be running against Republican incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace.

The general election will take place on Nov. 8.

