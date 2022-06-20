Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for their COVID-19 relief program Tuesday.

The program was created last year after the county received $42.5 million from the U.S. Treasury. So far, the county has distributed more than half of the funds.

Since the start of the program in April 2021, Charleston County has assisted more than 3,617 tenets and 715 landlords.

The program is intended for those at risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe living conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To qualify, one must have a household income that’s equal to or less than 80% of the area median income.

Chelsea Diedrich with Charleston County says those who apply by Tuesday are eligible to have the current month paid in full and any other money owed.

“Based on assistance requested, approved applicants are able to receive rent and utility assistance and have their arrears covered,” Diedrich says.

Payments are made directly to landlords who are also required to apply through the same online portal tenants use.

For those needing technical assistance, Charleston County Public Library branches or Charleston County’s Public Services building will help. The county asks that you make an appointment first if you decide to get assistance from them.

If any funds are left over the county says they will be used to support people battling eviction. To apply you call 843-202- 6960.

