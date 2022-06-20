Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. teacher wants cooking tools to teach culinary basics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Adrienne Jones is spending a portion of her summer break preparing to make the switch from teaching elementary students to teaching middle school next year.

She says she hopes to help her students not only make a smooth transition into middle school in the fall but also give them a culinary experience at school.

Jones says Montessori Middle School is not just rigorous academics but about becoming a well-rounded individual. She says one part of this is being able to make healthy meals for yourself.

“We want to be able to give them an extra step in the right direction so they are not forced to go to fast food when we all know that does not lead to a long-lasting lifestyle,” Jones said.

For her Donor’s Choose Project Jones is hoping to get tools for her culinary class.

She hopes to get items like bakeware sets, cookie sheets and pans, measuring cups and spoons along with utensils and cutting boards.

She says the course will help students learn to bake, which will integrate math conversion and scientific experimentation skills into real life situations.

“We hope to get it funded before the start of the school year so when we start they get to choose an elective or mini course so the student who wants to do this can learn. We want to have it available when the school year starts,” Jones said.

You can help get this Donors Choose project entitled ‘Whip Up Good Health” fully funded by donating and clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

