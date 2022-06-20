SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. teacher wants cooking tools to teach culinary basics

James Simmons Montessori Middle School teacher Adrienne Jones wants to assemble tools she can...
James Simmons Montessori Middle School teacher Adrienne Jones wants to assemble tools she can use to teach her students culinary skills.(Adrienne Jones)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Adrienne Jones is spending a portion of her summer break preparing to make the switch from teaching elementary students to teaching middle school next year.

She says she hopes to help her students not only make a smooth transition into middle school in the fall but also give them a culinary experience at school.

Jones says Montessori Middle School is not just rigorous academics but about becoming a well-rounded individual. She says one part of this is being able to make healthy meals for yourself.

“We want to be able to give them an extra step in the right direction so they are not forced to go to fast food when we all know that does not lead to a long-lasting lifestyle,” Jones said.

For her Donor’s Choose Project Jones is hoping to get tools for her culinary class.

She hopes to get items like bakeware sets, cookie sheets and pans, measuring cups and spoons along with utensils and cutting boards.

She says the course will help students learn to bake, which will integrate math conversion and scientific experimentation skills into real life situations.

“We hope to get it funded before the start of the school year so when we start they get to choose an elective or mini course so the student who wants to do this can learn. We want to have it available when the school year starts,” Jones said.

You can help get this Donors Choose project entitled ‘Whip Up Good Health” fully funded by donating and clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left...
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting
Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
A recent audit found most of the state’s public schools lack access to a counselor, and...
SC working to boost school mental health services, more than half of schools lack counselor access
VIDEO: SC working to boost school mental health services