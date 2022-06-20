Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has idenfied the Hanahan man who died early Monday morning at the county jail.

Justice Roemello Rogers, 27, died after becoming unresponsive at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The coroner’s office was notified at 7:06 a.m. about Rogers’ death after all lifesaving efforts had been exhausted by detention center staff and first responders, Hartwell said.

An autopsy for Rogers has been scheduled for Thurday.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says the death occurred around 6:30 a.m. and appeared to have been a medical event.

Baker confirmed that agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division had been called to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.