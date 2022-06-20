SC Lottery
Near-record high temperatures likely this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big swings in temperatures continue this week across the Lowcountry. A cold front helped to bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures over the past couple days. The coolest morning was today when we started out at 61 degrees, 1° off the record low of 60° set in 1961. Temperatures have warmed into the mid to upper 80s, but 90s are in sight over the next few days. The hottest day of the week will likely be Wednesday when highs will climb into the upper 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will be lower than we had with last week’s hot spell. Heat index values will likely top out less than 105° on Wednesday. The air temperature may come down a few degrees on Thursday but an increase in humidity may create heat index values that are a little hotter than Wednesday. A slight chance of rain will return to the forecast late this week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 68.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 93, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 99, Low 74. Record High: 98 in 2015.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Stray PM Storm. High 96, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Likely. High 93, Low 75.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 75.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 92, Low 74.

