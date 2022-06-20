From near record lows to record highs in less than 72 hours!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Big swings in temperatures continue this week across the Lowcountry from near record highs last week to a near record low this morning back to near record highs on Wednesday. A cold front helped to bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures over the past couple days. The coolest morning was today when we started out at 61 degrees, 1° off the record low of 60° set in 1961. We’ll warm into the upper 80s this afternoon but jump into the 90s beginning tomorrow. The hottest day of the week will likely be Wednesday when highs will climb into the upper 90s. Thankfully, the humidity will be lower than we had with last week’s hot spell. Heat index values will likely top out less than 105° on Wednesday. The air temperature may come down a few degrees on Thursday but an increase in humidity may create heat index values that are a little hotter than Wednesday. A slight chance of rain will return to the forecast late this week

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 89.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 93.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 99.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED RAIN/STORMS. HIGH 97.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED RAIN/STORMS. HIGH 97.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.