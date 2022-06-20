SC Lottery
New Dunkin’ location set to open in North Charleston

The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere and innovative technology(Dunkin' Donuts)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Dunkin’ Donuts is set to open what it calls a “next generation” store in North Charleston this Thursday with surprises for its first guests.

The new store, located at 7818 Rivers Ave. will feature the brand’s new design with a modern atmosphere and innovative technology, spokesperson Carlie Gasia says.

The restaurant will open at 5 a.m. with the gift of free coffee for a year for the first 50 guests in line for the lobby.

It will hold a 7:30 a.m. ribbon cutting that morning with area dignitaries, the franchisee and guests, along with Dunkin’ mascots and a swag giveaway.

“Dunkin’s next generation stores have been exceedingly well-received, and we are proud to bring this innovative restaurant to the community,” franchisee George Ross said. “The new modern design and technology updates will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans old and new and help keep North Charleston running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”    

Gasia said the changes making the location a “next generation” store include a modern, more open design, premium pours for Dunkin’s’ signature cold beverages and top-quality “flavor-maximizing” expresso machines and increased energy efficiency that will allow the store to save 25% more on energy compared with standard Dunkin’ locaitons.

There is also a new area dedicated to mobile pickups so members of the DD Perks Rewards program who order ahead via the mobile app can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever. Guests can track the status of the orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant on a new digital order status board.

The restaurant will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, with the dining room closing at 7 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

