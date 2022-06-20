SC Lottery
New SC law addresses ‘wake surfing’

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A new South Carolina boating law aims to keep people and property safe from large wakes.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the new law prohibits “wake surfing” within 200 feet of a dock, person or anchored boat.

Under the law, wake surfing is defined as driving a boat designed to create significant wake.

Officials say the new law is designed for safety because of the increasing popularity of the activity.

Wildlife officials say violation of the law is a misdemeanor punishable by fines between $100 and $600, depending on county court fees.

