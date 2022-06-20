SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State agents investigating Berkeley Co. inmate death

State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says the death occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning at Hill-Finklea Detention Center and appeared to be a medical event.

Baker confirmed that agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division had been called to investigate.

The inmate has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left...
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting
Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

A local organization is working to connect fresh produce to families in need.
Volunteers collect left-over produce to donate
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Volunteers collect left-over produce to donate
Charleston County will stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for...
Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County emergency rental assistance applications close Tuesday