State agents investigating Berkeley Co. inmate death

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says the death occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning at Hill-Finklea Detention Center and appeared to be a medical event.

Baker confirmed that agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division had been called to investigate.

The inmate has not yet been identified.

