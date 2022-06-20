Troopers investigating deadly Colleton Co. ATV crash
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a driver was arrested after the ATV he was driving overturned resulting in the death of a passenger.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Lee Rollin McClary of Goose Creek was charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says McClary and the passenger were driving a Can-Am Side-by-side on private property near Lowdens Landing Road in Colleton County when the vehicle overturned.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.