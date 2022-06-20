SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigating deadly Colleton Co. ATV crash

Authorities say a driver was arrested after the ATV he was driving overturned resulting in the...
Authorities say a driver was arrested after the ATV he was driving overturned resulting in the death of a passenger.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a driver was arrested after the ATV he was driving overturned resulting in the death of a passenger.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Lee Rollin McClary of Goose Creek was charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says McClary and the passenger were driving a Can-Am Side-by-side on private property near Lowdens Landing Road in Colleton County when the vehicle overturned.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left...
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting
Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack
The Biltmore Estate
1 dead, multiple injured after tree falls onto car at Biltmore Estate

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
State agents investigating Berkeley Co. inmate death
South Carolina drivers are getting a slight relief at the pump as the state average fell to...
SC drivers get slight relief at the pump, national average falls below $5