Troopers investigating deadly Colleton Co. ATV crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a driver was arrested after the ATV he was driving overturned resulting in the death of a passenger.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Lee Rollin McClary of Goose Creek was charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says McClary and the passenger were driving a Can-Am Side-by-side on private property near Lowdens Landing Road in Colleton County when the vehicle overturned.

The victim has not yet been identified.

