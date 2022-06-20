SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Upstate man accused of forcing children to reenact pornographic videos

Robert Lee Sowers
Robert Lee Sowers(Cherokee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an upstate man was recently charged for alleged sexual conduct with a minor child younger than 11.

Deputies said 51-year-old Robert Lee Sowers was charged with 2 counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

According to deputies, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to watch pornographic videos and have the child replicate the acts on him. They added that these incidents happened sometime between November 20, 2017, and November 1, 2019.

Investigators believe there could be other victims in Cherokee, Spartanburg and Union Counties. They said parents with children who could have been around the suspect should speak to their children and contact Daniel Ward at the Sheriff’s Office.

Sowers was taken into custody and is still in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or Investigator Daniel Ward at 864-489-4722 Extension #119.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left...
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting
Deputies responded to Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses: Man shot after trying to stop juveniles from breaking into vehicle
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
A generic photo of an alligator.
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack

Latest News

A massive fire at First Emmanuel Church on Dorchester Road Wednesday heavily damaged the...
Church finds new ways to gather, worship after fire
The $5.9M, 15,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in July 2023.
Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
James Simmons Montessori Middle School teacher Adrienne Jones wants to assemble tools she can...
Classroom Champions: Charleston Co. teacher wants cooking tools to teach culinary basics
Dorchester County residents have paid a one-cent sales tax since 2005. That extra penny from...
Dorchester County voters could see penny tax on ballot this fall