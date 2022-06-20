SC Lottery
Volunteers collect left-over produce to donate

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local organization is working to connect fresh produce to families in need.

Fields to Families’ mission is to end hunger in the Tri-County area by harvesting, collecting and distributing fresh produce to a network of programs in the area.

One way they do this is by organizing volunteers to collect produce at the Charleston Farmers Market that didn’t sell. Volunteers then take the collected produce to various community partners in the Tri-County area, like churches, libraries and food pantries.

Board Member Devon Andrews says that they work with and distribute produce to 21 community partners, and have a growing waiting list. Volunteers are an essential part of their mission and make the farmer’s market collections possible, she said.

“Produce collection is critical to our mission, which is essentially that all people deserve access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and that we want to connect farmers to communities, and fresh produce to communities,” Devon Andrews said.

To find out more information about how to volunteer with Fields to Families, click here.

