SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines
Colleton County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting at a nightclub that left...
2 dead, 2 injured in Colleton County nightclub shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
The $5.9M, 15,000 square foot facility is scheduled to open in July 2023.
Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
Blue lights from multiple North Charleston Police units reflect off buildings at the Exchange...
Police respond to incident at North Charleston apartment complex
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say