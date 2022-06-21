Charleston Area Urban League unveils fair housing campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Area Urban League announced their fair housing campaign Tuesday morning.

Officials say the campaign is critical to the organization’s mission to provide fair housing counseling and homeownership services to the community.

Partnering with CARTA, a scannable QR code on the back of buses will link to fair housing resources like the Charleston Area Urban League and the city’s housing and development website.

CAUL President and CEO Otha Meadows says the campaign is the best way to reach as many people as possible.

“We want to uplift that message to let everyone know that they have rights and protections under the Fair Housing Act,” Meadows said. “Let people across the entire community know that everyone in this community deserves equal opportunity and access to safe, affordable and decent housing. We just thought that that was the best way to touch as many people as we possibly can.”

Representatives say the Urban League can help people understand the rights they have and walk them through the process of fixing housing problems or finding housing.

