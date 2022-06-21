Charleston firefighters protest for better pay in front of City Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up on the sidewalk in front of city hall in downtown Charleston because they say they’re not getting paid enough to live where they work.

Charleston Firefighters Local 61 said the starting pay for a firefighter in the City of Charleston is currently less than $39,000 per year.

They also add that they had a 90-day study that was completed last month that investigated pay compared to cities such as Atlanta and Savannah. They said Charleston ranked either towards the middle or in the bottom third of those cities.

The firefighters said they are asking Charleston City Council to increase their pay, stating they have to work longer hours to make ends meet.

“Especially with the pay, you start off in the academy around that $17.30 mark with a high school diploma,” Charleston Firefighters Local 61 member John Baker said. “As soon as you get to the line, it drops. What also happens is your hours increase. With the recent pay studies that have been done in Charleston, it takes a whole lot of money, and we’re not seeing that within the fire department.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.