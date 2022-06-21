SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston firefighters protest for better pay in front of City Hall

Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up in front city hall to demonstrate for better pay.
Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up in front city hall to demonstrate for better pay.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up on the sidewalk in front of city hall in downtown Charleston because they say they’re not getting paid enough to live where they work.

Charleston Firefighters Local 61 said the starting pay for a firefighter in the City of Charleston is currently less than $39,000 per year.

They also add that they had a 90-day study that was completed last month that investigated pay compared to cities such as Atlanta and Savannah. They said Charleston ranked either towards the middle or in the bottom third of those cities.

The firefighters said they are asking Charleston City Council to increase their pay, stating they have to work longer hours to make ends meet.

“Especially with the pay, you start off in the academy around that $17.30 mark with a high school diploma,” Charleston Firefighters Local 61 member John Baker said. “As soon as you get to the line, it drops. What also happens is your hours increase. With the recent pay studies that have been done in Charleston, it takes a whole lot of money, and we’re not seeing that within the fire department.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Dog attack sends elderly woman to hospital
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk
Charleston County is set to stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications...
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Charleston County rental, utility assistance