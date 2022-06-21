SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Child found wandering along road after being dropped off at North Carolina summer camp

A 3-year-old boy wandered away unattended from a camp in Huntersville.
By Lowell Rose and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A young boy was found walking outside, unattended, after being dropped off at a summer camp in North Carolina.

His mom, Stephany Steen, told WBTV she felt something wasn’t right when she dropped off her son Monday morning.

Steen said she felt there wasn’t enough staff for Superhero Camp at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville and worried they wouldn’t be able to identify her son.

She left but quickly returned to ensure her son was OK and told the staff to contact her of any problems. Less than an hour passed before her son was wandering by the road.

“It was my worse fear as a mother, my worst nightmare,” Steen said.

Steen explained she had run some errands and then saw a police officer pull into the Discovery Place when she returned.

“I saw my child being held by a firefighter,” Steen said.

Steen’s motherly intuition kicked in and she was shocked by what she saw. She said a good Samaritan saw her child walking along the road, took him to the fire station and called 911.

First responders realized the young boy somehow walked out of the building from camp.

“I just want it to be known that this isn’t to be a witch hunt or anything against Discovery Place,” Steen said. “This is just to get the message out to parents to let them know that this was supposed to be a fun day for my son, and that this incident did happen where he was able to escape a building without adult supervision.”

She said she just wants to bring awareness to parents about safety measures at camps.

“Check the protocols and procedures for when you’re dropping your kids off at these camps to make sure that it is secure for the kids,” Steen said.

The mother said Discovery Place has reached out to Steen to apologize about the incident and released the following statement:

“Discovery Place takes the safety and care of children in our summer camp program extremely seriously. On June 20, a child attending summer camp at Discovery Place Kids – Huntersville was able to leave the building unattended. Our management team is conducting a full investigation to determine the details of what occurred. We do not have any additional details to share at this time.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
LIVE: 1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde,...
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits