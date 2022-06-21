SC Lottery
Deputies: Dog attack sends elderly woman to hospital

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle area.

Deputies were still on the scene investigating and few details have been released so far.

There was no immediate word on the severity of her condition or the type of dog involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

