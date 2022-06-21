SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that seriously injured an elderly woman.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle area. He said the dog’s owner was heard yelling for help and a neighbor came out and shot and killed the dog.

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Baker said.

Deputies were still on the scene investigating what led to the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up in front city hall to demonstrate for better pay.
Charleston firefighters protest for better pay in front of City Hall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk