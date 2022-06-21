SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputy and suspect shot during officer-involved shooting

People in the area where a Spartanburg County officer was shot while responding to a call said the scene was "totally unusual" for the neighborhood.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was shot responding to a call on Tuesday afternoon. They later confirmed that the suspect was later shot by other deputies.

Around 3:20 p.m., deputies were called to a domestic incident on Chaffee Drive in the Oak Forest subdivision. A Spartanburg County deputy was shot as he approached the home.

Deputies said the suspect, Duane Heard, took off in a vehicle after the shooting.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the wounded deputy while other deputies followed Heard. They tried to stop him near Anderson Mill Road and Highway 290, but said he acted like he was going to surrender before firing at deputies again. Thankfully, no deputies were injured during this exchange of gunfire.

He wrecked his vehicle near the Keurig Dr. Pepper plant and ran into the woods. SWAT agents and K-9s were called in to locate Heard in the woods where he was arrested.

According to deputies, the suspect was shot twice during one of the incidents, but it was unclear when he was hit.

Scene on Anderson Mill Road.
Scene on Anderson Mill Road.(FOX Carolina News)

Both the deputy and Heard were transported to the hospital. Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect is expected to be okay but did not provide an update on the deputy.

Neighbors on Chaffee Drive described the scene as “totally unusual” for the area. Wallace Burnette described seeing a deputy lying on the porch of a home near his.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on Facebook saying, “As this situation in Spartanburg unfolds PLEASE keep our brothers and sisters at Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office - Sheriff Chuck Wright in your prayers.”

Deputies said people living in the area may experience some detours until the scene has been processed by investigators.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sent agents to the scene to investigate the shooting, which is standard protocol.

During a press conference on Tuesday night, Wright gave an update on the situation and asked for the community to pray. He added that he couldn’t identify the deputy at this time but said he’d been with the Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini

Latest News

Security cameras at the Columbia Road business captured video depicting a man standing around...
Deputies search for man accused of stealing funeral home van
insert
Graham supports bipartisan gun violence bill
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilmembers discussed possibly adding a two-time...
City Council discusses deadline to fill commission on racial conciliation vacancies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies searching for man accused of stealing funeral home van
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City Council discusses deadline to fill commission on racial conciliation vacancies