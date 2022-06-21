Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – A new joint-use library being built in a partnership between Dorchester County and Dorchester County School District 2 will split into two sections during school hours once it opens next year.

The library will be located along Patriots Boulevard, next to the North Charleston Aquatic Center, and steps away from Fort Dorchester High School’s campus in North Charleston.

The facility will cost $5.9 million to build, with the school district contributing $1.1 million, about a third of the cost.

Although the facility will total 15,000 square feet, around 5,000 square feet will be sectioned off for students during school hours, with the remaining 10,000 square feet being reserved for public use.

The county says they expect the library to take about a year to complete and hope to open its doors in July 2023.

