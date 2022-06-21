SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Gravel spill closes lane, slows traffic on I-526

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gravel spill has one westbound lane of I-526 closed Tuesday morning.

The Charleston Police Department says the spill is at the base of the Westmoreland Bridge.

Traffic cameras in the area show officers on the scene and traffic backed up in the area.

There was no immediate word on how long clean up would last.

