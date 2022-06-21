FIRST ALERT: Gravel spill closes lane, slows traffic on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gravel spill has one westbound lane of I-526 closed Tuesday morning.

The Charleston Police Department says the spill is at the base of the Westmoreland Bridge.

Traffic cameras in the area show officers on the scene and traffic backed up in the area.

There was no immediate word on how long clean up would last.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.