Near record highs Wednesday with increasing humidity!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will continue to filter in for the rest of the day. With some sunshine, temperatures will be in the 80s. A few clouds linger overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will get even hotter on Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures will be very hot again on Thursday before returning to the low 90s on Friday. The humidity will slowly increase this week eventually aiding in the development of a couple showers and storms starting on Thursday. A weak cold front will move across the area on Friday which will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 92, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 97, Low 75. Record High 98 in 2015.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 97, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 91, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 90, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storm. High 91, Low 73.

