Organizations team up for new campaign, book drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new initiative between local community organizations aims to bring diversity to book-sharing boxes in the Charleston area.

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Foundation and Reading Partners are teaming up for a book drive and bringing nine new Little Free Library boxes to the area to honor the Emanuel Nine.

Cynthia Graham Hurd was one of the Emanuel Nine and a librarian with the Charleston County Public Library System for more than 30 years.

The new program, Read in Color, aims to bring diverse books to the book-sharing boxes with a focus on books centering around racial equity, empathy and kindness.

In addition to the Read in Color program, officials say the book drive will support the Take Reading With You program that provides students enrolled with Reading Partners with books to build their home libraries.

The organizations are set to officially announce the Read in Color initiative at the Cynthia Graham Hurd St. Andrews Regional Library at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the first two boxes are expected to launch this summer.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.