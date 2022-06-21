SC Lottery
Police respond to incident at North Charleston apartment complex

By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple North Charleston Police officers responded late Monday night to an apartment complex Ashley Phosphate Road, but authorities did not immediately release details.

Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the Windsor Hill Apartment complex on Windsor Hill Boulevard.

A North Charleston Police K-9 unit drives through the Exchange at Windsor Hill Apartments late...
A North Charleston Police K-9 unit drives through the Exchange at Windsor Hill Apartments late Monday night. Multiple police units responded to the complex before 11 p.m.

Witnesses reported as many as six police vehicles on the property, including at least one K-9 unit.

As of midnight Tuesday, Police had not yet released any details on the reason for the large law enforcement presence.

Multiple North Charleston Police units responded late Monday night to the Exchange at Windsor...
Multiple North Charleston Police units responded late Monday night to the Exchange at Windsor Hill Apartment complex.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

