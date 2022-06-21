Police respond to incident at North Charleston apartment complex
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple North Charleston Police officers responded late Monday night to an apartment complex Ashley Phosphate Road, but authorities did not immediately release details.
Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the Windsor Hill Apartment complex on Windsor Hill Boulevard.
Witnesses reported as many as six police vehicles on the property, including at least one K-9 unit.
As of midnight Tuesday, Police had not yet released any details on the reason for the large law enforcement presence.
