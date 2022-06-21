SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work.(Live 5/File)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work.

June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one morning with a blood alcohol concentration level of .18 – the legal limit for driving in this state is .08

Smith was an educator for 30 years specializing in learning disabilities and visual impairments. The district says she was working on the district level at the time of the incident.

On May 7, 2021 staff reported Smith appeared to be under the influence and she was escorted to a testing facility by district supervisors. According to the SCDE, Smith was given the opportunity to resign instead of being fired, which she did.

According to the investigation, Smith had no prior disciplinary issues. Her license is suspended until June 13, 2023. Smith was not immediately available for comment.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Dog attack sends elderly woman to hospital
Charleston County is set to stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications...
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Charleston County rental, utility assistance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tuesday is last day to apply for Charleston Co. emergency rental assistance