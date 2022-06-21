SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC atty. general praises Supreme Court ruling as ‘victory for school choice’

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the court ruled that disqualifying some...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the court ruled that disqualifying some private schools from receiving state tuition assistance payments “only because they are religious schools is unconstitutional because it penalizes the free exercise of religion.”
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s attorney general praised a U.S. Supreme Court decision Tuesday dealing with state scholarship money going to religious schools.

The high court ruled religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education.

The decision could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the court ruled that disqualifying some private schools from receiving state tuition assistance payments “only because they are religious schools is unconstitutional because it penalizes the free exercise of religion.”

“This is a victory for school choice and religious education,” Wilson said. “As Chief Justice Roberts said so well, ‘The State pays tuition for certain students at private schools—so long as the schools are not religious. That is discrimination against religion.’”

The most immediate effect of the court’s decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program.

But Tuesday’s outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that so far have not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
Councilmember Karl Brady of District Five said the city can take steps to reduce its light...
Charleston City Council to discuss possible light pollution ordinance
A gravel spill has one lane of I-526W at the base of the Westmoreland Bridge closed.
Lanes reopen after gravel spill on I-526
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
S.C. attorney general urges feds to investigate attacks against pro-life groups