SC atty. general praises Supreme Court ruling as ‘victory for school choice’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina’s attorney general praised a U.S. Supreme Court decision Tuesday dealing with state scholarship money going to religious schools.

The high court ruled religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education.

The decision could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the court ruled that disqualifying some private schools from receiving state tuition assistance payments “only because they are religious schools is unconstitutional because it penalizes the free exercise of religion.”

“This is a victory for school choice and religious education,” Wilson said. “As Chief Justice Roberts said so well, ‘The State pays tuition for certain students at private schools—so long as the schools are not religious. That is discrimination against religion.’”

The most immediate effect of the court’s decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program.

But Tuesday’s outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that so far have not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

