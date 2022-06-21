Troopers investigate crash involving deputy

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday night involving a Dorchester County deputy.

The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Southeast Railroad Avenue near Reed Street, LCpl. Nick Pye said.

It involved a 2013 Dodge Charger that ran off the road and into a ditch, Pye said.

There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the deputy to drive off the road.

