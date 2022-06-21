Troopers investigate crash involving deputy
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday night involving a Dorchester County deputy.
The crash happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Southeast Railroad Avenue near Reed Street, LCpl. Nick Pye said.
It involved a 2013 Dodge Charger that ran off the road and into a ditch, Pye said.
There were no injuries reported in the crash.
Troopers are still investigating what caused the deputy to drive off the road.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.