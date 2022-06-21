SC Lottery
Tuesday is deadline to apply for Charleston County rental, utility assistance

By Patrick Phillips and Cameron Bopp
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is set to stop accepting emergency rental and utility assistance applications for the county’s COVID-19 relief program Tuesday.

The program was created last year after the county received more than $42 million from the U.S. Treasury.

The county has distributed more than that half of those funds to date.

The program was designed to help those at risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe living conditions because of the pandemic.

To qualify, you must have a household income equal to less than 80 percent of the area median income:

Family Size80% AMI
1 Person$46,000
2 Persons$52,600
3 Persons$59,150
4 Persons$65,700
5 Persons$71,000
6 Persons$76,250
7 Persons$81,500
8+ Persons$86,750

Charleston County officials say those who apply by Tuesday night are eligible to have their current month paid in full and any other money owed.

Any funds left over after the final payouts will be used to support those battling eviction, county officials said.

Applications for those who qualify can be found at the Charleston County website.

Residents still needing assistance can access Charleston County Community Development’s Resource Directory or call 843-202-6960 to have one mailed.

Since the start of this program in April 2021, Charleston County has assisted 3,617 tenants, 715 landlords and has obligated a little more than 28 million dollars in rent and utility assistance.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

