SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants

Expert offers tips to fight increasing costs
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - As home rental prices keep climbing, for many, salaries have not risen at the same rate. From 1985 to 2020, rent prices increased 149%, while income grew just 35%, according to a report by RealEstateWitch.com.

Danetha Doe, an economist and spokesperson for Clever Real Estate, said more private companies and policymakers must pay attention and work to change the trend.

“It’s an entirely different situation when folks are not able to comfortably afford rents, because now we’re looking at an individual or a family not being able to own their home or be able to rent,” Doe said.

She suggested there are a few things consumers can do in the meantime if the rent suddenly increases.

First, Doe suggested trying to talk to your landlord. She said it never hurts to explain your situation and see if they can work with you.

Doe’s other tactics included:

  • See if you can increase your salary by negotiating a raise
  • Expand your search and look for a new, better-paying job.
  • Look for simple ways to cut back on everyday spending, like using your car less to save on gas or finding more ways to save at the grocery store.

A pair of apps that could help with groceries and gas are Upside and Ibotta. The savings could save you money and free up more money for rent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Dog attack sends elderly woman to hospital
A Colorado veteran rescues an abandoned dog and gives him a new mission to help other vets.
Pit bull abandoned at park to become service dog
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk