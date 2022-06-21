SC Lottery
Welcome to Summer! Near record highs Wednesday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to Summer! Summer officially began at 5:14 this morning and marks the longest day of daylight of the year. Right on cue with the start to Summer, warmer mornings have returned and highs are heading back to the 90s. We expect off and on high cloudiness today leading to temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon. It will get even hotter on Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures will be very hot again on Thursday before returning to the low 90s on Friday. The humidity will slowly increase this week eventually aiding in the development of a couple showers and storms starting on Thursday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 97. Record High 98.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 92.

