1 injured, 5 vehicles stuck by gunfire at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a woman was shot, and 5 vehicles were hit by gunfire at an apartment complex in North Charleston on Wednesday.

The department responded to the Latitude Apartments on Old Glory Lane at midnight.

Officers made contact with the victim at the scene; she was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to an incident report. She was able to make it back to her apartment and was later taken to the hospital.

A witness told the police he was parking his vehicle and heard 10 gunshots in the parking lot.

The witness then called the victim to see if she was aware of the situation; she then told him she had been shot, the incident report stated.

Police say the following vehicles were hit by gunfire during the incident:

White Volkswagen Touareg- rear windshield, rear tailgate

Blue Volkswagen Jetta- driver seat front window, driver side rear window, roof x5

Gray Jeep Cherokee- front windshield, front passenger door

Brown Honda Accord- rear driver-side door

Silver Toyota Corolla- rear passenger side quarter panel.

The property damage has been valued at $1000; $200 for each vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.