3 hurt, 2 homes destroyed in North Myrtle Beach fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire in the North Myrtle Beach area on Wednesday morning.

A city spokesperson told WMBF News that three people were hurt and three homes were involved in the blaze, which happened in the area of 28th Avenue North and Duffy Street.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain also told WMBF News that two homes were destroyed in the fire. Information on the extent of injuries for the people involved was also not immediately available.

Crews respond to fire in North Myrtle Beach | June 22, 2022

LIVE: This is a live look at the scene of a fire in the area of 28th Avenue North and Duffy Street in the North Myrtle Beach area earlier this morning. We've just received word that three people were hurt and three homes were involved in the blaze. https://bit.ly/3bdPN1f

Posted by WMBF News on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

WMBF News viewers have shared photos and video from the scene, showing at least one home on fire.

Credit: Shawn Tammy Lynch

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Calabash Fire Department and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department were all working at the scene.

Crews are asking residents and visitors to stay away from the area as they continue to work the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

