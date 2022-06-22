SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people

Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in...
Afghanistan’s state-run news agency is reporting that at least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 255 people have killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province.

The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini

Latest News

Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five...
Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier ‘coldly executed’
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box
28-year-old Terrella Lewis brought her car in for repairs, but when it came time to pay, she...
Police: Ohio woman paid thief $30 to steal her car from auto body shop