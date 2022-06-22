SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in crash with dump truck

The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Johns Island.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ximena Gomez Rodriguez, a 14-year-old female from North Charleston, died on the scene of the crash from her injuries. Rodriguez was a front seat passenger, O’Neal says.

The crash happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday.

“A Kenworth dump truck collided with a Ford F-150 as they traveled in opposite directions on River Road,” Sgt. Elizabeth Wolfsen, with the Charleston Police Department, said

A female, who was a passenger in the Ford, died, and the drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, according to Wolfsen.

The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s traffic division at 843-965-4084.

