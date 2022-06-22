SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 17-year-old killed in Wednesday morning shooting

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a male teen who died in a shooting in North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Kendall Ancrum, Jr., a 17-year-old male from North Charleston, died at a hospital at 2:04 a.m. from a gunshot wound.

The North Charleston Police Department says officers were called to the corner of McKnight and Lowell Drive just after 1 a.m. Wednesday where they found a 17-year-old man lying in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says a second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire, Jacobs said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating and no arrests have been made.

