Deputies searching for missing 21-year-old

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old male.

Kobe Beondre Dawson was last seen driving away from his residence on Bull Run Drive at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Dawson was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia, which was found abandoned at a Walmart in Goose Creek.

Deputies describe Dawson as 5′11″, 380 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Dawson, you are encouraged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

