FIRST ALERT: Broken down semi-truck causing back ups on Ravenel bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says officials are trying to remove a broken-down semi-truck on Highway 17 North at Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

Police say that the broken-down truck is causing traffic to back up onto the Ravenel bridge.

A heavy-duty tow truck has arrived at the scene to help get the road back open.

Currently, officers are manually changing the traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 17 North and Houston Northcutt Boulevard and at the intersection of Coleman Road and Magrath Darby Boulevard to help with the congestion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.