FIRST ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Long Point Road

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash that has shut down both sides of Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 11:30 a.m. near Garden Way and does involve injuries, Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District firefighters say.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department is also responding.

Drivers should use an alternate route and avoid the area until the crash scene is cleared.

