Health leaders encourage COVID vaccines for kids under 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC is now taking appointments at its Lockwood and Rutledge Tower site for pediatric vaccines for young kids.

Following Food and Drug Administration approval a few days ago, MUSC now has doses of the vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years old.

The FDA approved Pfizer-Biotech and Moderna for those ages.

one parent going into an appointment said Pfizer-Biotech was the available shot. Natalie Bily took her son, Maverick, on Tuesday, saying she has been waiting for approval so he can get it. She says she trusts the pediatric vaccine has been tested and is excited for her son to get it.

“My husband and I are both vaccinated and boostered and so we have been waiting for him to get the opportunity to have it as well so we can travel and see friends and family and introduce him to some people he hasn’t met yet out of state And get him on a plane, he loves planes, and show him all the fun things Charleston has to offer which we haven’t really been able to do yet,” Bily said.

You can make an appointment for a vaccine at the MUSC scheduling page.

