SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Health leaders encourage COVID vaccines for kids under 5

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC is now taking appointments at its Lockwood and Rutledge Tower site for pediatric vaccines for young kids. 

Following Food and Drug Administration approval a few days ago, MUSC now has doses of the vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years old.

The FDA approved Pfizer-Biotech and Moderna for those ages. 

one parent going into an appointment said Pfizer-Biotech was the available shot. Natalie Bily took her son, Maverick, on Tuesday, saying she has been waiting for approval so he can get it.  She says she trusts the pediatric vaccine has been tested and is excited for her son to get it.

“My husband and I are both vaccinated and boostered and so we have been waiting for him to get the opportunity to have it as well so we can travel and see friends and family and introduce him to some people he hasn’t met yet out of state And get him on a plane, he loves planes, and show him all the fun things Charleston has to offer which we haven’t really been able to do yet,” Bily said.

You can make an appointment for a vaccine at the MUSC scheduling page.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County.
Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail
Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
Teen dies after falling asleep behind the wheel
16-year-old dies after falling asleep while driving home, coroner says
A new South Carolina boating law is cracking down on what the state’s Department of Natural...
New SC law targets ‘wake surfing,’ sets fines

Latest News

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilmembers discussed possibly adding a two-time...
City Council discusses deadline to fill commission on racial conciliation vacancies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester County to break ground on $5.9M joint-venture library with Dist. 2 Schools
Councilmember Karl Brady of District Five said the city can take steps to reduce its light...
Charleston City Council to discuss possible light pollution ordinance
Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up in front city hall to demonstrate for better pay.
Charleston firefighters protest for better pay in front of City Hall