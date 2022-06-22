SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Higher humidity later this week with a few showers and storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s inland with mid 80s at the beaches this afternoon. The record high is 98° at Charleston International Airport set in 2015 and 2011. Due to the lower humidity, the heat index will likely stay below 100°. The heat index will climb toward 105° on Thursday as humidity increases and temperatures remain in the upper 90s for highs. A weak cold front will near the area late Thursday helping to bring a better chance of a few showers and storms by the evening. The rain chance will decrease again on Friday with most folks staying dry this weekend. Behind the front, temperatures will return to near 90° for highs.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 97, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 72.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89, Low 73.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Near record highs Wednesday with increasing humidity!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday afternoon forecast