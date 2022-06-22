Higher humidity later this week with a few showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s inland with mid 80s at the beaches this afternoon. The record high is 98° at Charleston International Airport set in 2015 and 2011. Due to the lower humidity, the heat index will likely stay below 100°. The heat index will climb toward 105° on Thursday as humidity increases and temperatures remain in the upper 90s for highs. A weak cold front will near the area late Thursday helping to bring a better chance of a few showers and storms by the evening. The rain chance will decrease again on Friday with most folks staying dry this weekend. Behind the front, temperatures will return to near 90° for highs.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 97, Low 75.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 74.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 72.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 91, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 89, Low 73.

