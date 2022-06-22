Near record high temps expected today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The heat returns to the Lowcountry today but thankfully the humidity stays pretty low for this time of the year. We expect sunny skies to warm the temperatures to near 90 degrees by lunch time today. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s inland with mid 80s at the beaches. The record high is 98° at Charleston International Airport set in 2015 and 2011. Due to the lower humidity in place, the heat index will likely stay below 100° this afternoon. The heat index will likely climb toward 105° on Thursday as humidity increases and temperatures remain in the upper 90s for highs. A weak cold front will near the area late Thursday helping to bring a better chance of a few showers and storms. The rain chance will decrease again on Friday with most folks staying dry this weekend. Behind the front, temperatures will return to near 90° for highs.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High 97.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 97.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 91.

