SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Owner of dog that injured elderly woman asked passerby to shoot dog during attack, deputies say

A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was...
A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was fatally shot during the incident by a passerby at the request of the dog owner, an incident report states.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A leashed, harnessed dog that unexpectedly attacked an elderly woman Tuesday afternoon was fatally shot during the incident by a passerby at the request of the dog’s owner, an incident report states.

Deputies responded at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday to the Cornerstone Drive home of a 78-year-old woman who was injured by the dog, the report states. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying in the kitchen area of her home with cuts and injuries to her neck and chin area as well as her arms, the report states. Friends and neighbors were assisting her and trying to stop additional bleeding, deputies said.

Berkeley County EMS arrived on the scene and discovered additional bite wounds on her right leg.

“While being worked on inside the ambulance, the victim presented life-threatening distress” and was immediately taken to an area hospital, the report states.

A neighbor who owned the dog told deputies the dog was on a leash and wearing a harness as they walked along the street. The woman said she saw the victim working in her garden and stopped to speak with her when the dog somehow got loose and began attacking the woman.

The dog’s owner said she did everything she could to get the dog away and that during the attack, a man passing by tried to help. The man was carrying a concealed weapon and the dog’s owner told him to shoot the dog.

Animal Control officers were investigating the situation along with Berkeley County Forensics.

The man’s gun, a Baretta 9mm, was later released to its owner, the report states.

At last word, the victim of the attack remained hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex left one person injured and...
1 injured in Monday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
James Howard Moultrie Jr. faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a...
Man charged with attempted murder after fight over fettuccini
Carolyn Anderson, the principal of Septima P. Clark Academy was placed on leave pending an...
Principal accused of encouraging students to have ‘revenge sex’ instead of fighting
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman.
Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack
A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from...
Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

Latest News

Authorities say one person was killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in North...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Wednesday morning shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Long Point Road
Crews are responding to a three-vehicle crash that has shut down both sides of Long Point Road...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Long Point Road